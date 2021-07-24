SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Plaquemine Green Devils

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 50 the Green Devils of Plaquemine and head coach Paul Distefano laid it out for you.

Coming off a 7-3 COVID season, plenty of energy, even after a quarterfinals loss where the Devils gave up 81 points to State Champion Carencro.

We dropped in on the Devils for their final weights session of the week and we’re only a week from August now, so this local 4-A power will quickly begin to find out if they can fulfill Distefano’s vision for their success.

They’ve got a dozen starters back from a team whose only losses in the regular season were to 5-A Central and Lafayette powerhouse St. Thomas More.

Running back Kobe Major poised for a breakout senior year and despite being humbled by that Carencro outcome, these guys are confident good things are about to happen for the Green Devils when they hit that artificial turf come fall.

