Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting in 4700 block of Tigerland Drive.
Authorities identify man killed in Tigerland Avenue shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say
Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right)...
Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami
Those who have been vaccinated can enter for a chance to win.
Second round of winners for Louisiana’s Shot at a Million vaccine lottery announced

Latest News

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN