Livingston Parish deputies investigating drowning death believed to be accidental along Amite River

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning death along the Amite River at Tiki Tubing.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Few details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

RELATED: Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.