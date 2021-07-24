Ask the Expert
Livingston Parish deputies investigating drowning death believed to be accidental along Amite River

WAFB File photo of the Amite River
WAFB File photo of the Amite River(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning death along the Amite River at Tiki Tubing.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Few details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

RELATED: Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River

