Deputies asking for help in identifying 6 suspected in rash of thefts in Morganza

Investigators say this surveillance photos shows six individuals stealing items from a home off...
Investigators say this surveillance photos shows six individuals stealing items from a home off of Crochet Street in Morganza, La.(Viewer submitted photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - One homeowner’s surveillance camera allegedly captured six individuals stealing two four-wheelers from a home on Crochet Street in Morganza.

Now, residents and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office are on a mission to put a stop to these thefts.

“It aggravates me, it aggravates me,” Gregory Campanella tells 9News.

Campanella lives on Crochet Street, where he’s always working on a project. He’s always fixing things for other folks. But just last week, he says he noticed his weed eater and a few other items were missing.

He says he’s tired of it.

“I want to put cameras up to see how is coming in my yard, who is leaving out of my yard, and if my stuff is coming up missing.”

Campanella’s neighbor, Kevin Melancon, already put up security cameras around his property in hopes of catching the thieves in the act.

He says he’s had a few things stolen too in the past.

“Different various items through the past five or six years, things have been increasing, it’s getting bad in the area,” Melancon says.

That’s why Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux is telling everyone to lock up their valuables, keep them inside their home, and do not leave anything exposed.

“Usually every summer, all of the kids are home…nobody is at school.  So, we tend to see that’s when most of our small crimes take place with four-wheelers and the lawnmowers and stuff like that. They will also walk down neighborhoods, so that’s why it’s really crucial to lock your doors,” Sheriff Thibodeaux explains.

The sheriff says his deputies will continue to patrol and the area. But for the residents of that neighborhoods tell 9News they will be keeping a closer eye on things.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

