Another scorcher, another heat advisory today

“Feel like” temperatures could reach 110° in some neighorhoods
Heat Advisory issued for all of the Baton Rouge area for Saturday, July 24, 2021.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat headlines our forecast once again today, with another Heat Advisory in place for the majority of the WAFB viewing area. The advisory runs from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24 with the potential for heat index (‘feels like’) values to reach the 105°-110° range in some neighborhoods this afternoon.

With that in mind, be careful and use common sense if outdoors for any length of time today, especially from late morning into the afternoon hours. Take frequent breaks, find shade when you can, and drink plenty of clear fluids.

Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021
Otherwise, today shapes up to be a lot like Friday, with a mainly dry morning giving way to a few afternoon t-storms. It looks as though better rain chances will be limited to areas east of I-55, with a 30% rain chance expected locally. Highs will reach the mid 90s for many and as was already mentioned, heat index values could top 105°.

Heat will likely continue to be an issue for the next couple of days, with highs reaching the mid 90s on Sunday and Monday, and heat index values continuing to top out near or a little above 105°. Rain chances climb slightly higher, reaching about 40% on both days.

Radar forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021
The area of high pressure responsible for the heat will shift westward and weaken a little during the mid part of the week, meaning highs in the low 90s should be a bit more common than the mid 90s that are expected in the short term. Otherwise, little tangible change is expected, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms continuing.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure on the Atlantic side of the Florida Peninsula. Development chances are now listed at 60% as of the 7 a.m. Saturday outlook.

The low is likely to meander for the next couple of days and confidence in its future track is relatively low. The Hurricane Hunters may investigate it later today. There is some potential that it could drift westward into the northern Gulf of Mexico, but even if it did, the primary impact would likely be an enhancement in rain chances.

Eye on the Tropics Saturday, July 24, 2021
