Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right)...
Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami
Deputies say surveillance video shows woman allegedly stealing truck from dealership.
Woman poses as dealership employee to steal truck, deputies say
The Livingston Parish Council Office has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of employees who...
Livingston Parish closes government building due to spike in COVID cases
Police investigate shooting in 4700 block of Tigerland Drive.
Authorities respond to fatal shooting on Tigerland Avenue
A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested and fired in 2017, has been rehired and promoted...
BRPD officer rehired, promoted after being fired in 2017

Latest News

Community - Gary O'Neal
Community - Gary O'Neal
Police: Youth pastor admits to inappropriate acts with 18 children
Police: Youth pastor admits to inappropriate acts with 18 children
Unemployment rate falls in Louisiana as labor force shrinks
Unemployment rate falls in Louisiana as labor force shrinks
Leaders ready to break ground on new West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Leaders ready to break ground on new West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Public perception of law enforcement hurts recruitment
Public perception of law enforcement hurts recruitment