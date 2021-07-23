Taste of WBR Tailgate featuring food booths, live music, more

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce will host their 2nd Annual Taste of WBR Tailgate Friday, July 23.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Addis Community Center. You can expect food booths, live music, local distillers and more.

The event will be open to the public and will allow the community to experience what makes the dining standout. You can get a ticket for $20 in advance. Tickets will be $25 at the door.

