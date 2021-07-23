Star of Tyler Perry’s hit Show Sistas brings musical to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice in Tyler Perry’s hit tv series ‘Sistas,’ is returning to Baton Rouge to produce his new musical, RILEY.

The musical follows the story of a young man’s coming to age experience at a historically black college and university. Jordan says the story showcases the real-life impacts of HBCUs in African American communities, which have recently garnered national attention thanks to celebrities like Beyonce and Lizzo.

“The first show that I ever did was on the campus of Southern University. I grew up down the street from Southern University. And I went to southern University Lab school, and it’s just been such a staple and integral part of my life, shaping who I am. And I just think that the world needs to know it,” said Jordan.

Jordan says he is hopeful to bring Riley to Broadway, but he says it is important for him to scout talent from his hometown, and home of one of the greatest HBCU’s, Southern University.

“This show is set in Louisiana, so I think that the first voices I wanted to hear sing the songs, I wanted to hear respond to it as an audience were Louisiana voices who understand the customs and traditions and ideas of the world of the show,” said Jordan.

For more information on audition times and roles available, visit rileythemusical.com. The musical will run at the Manship Theatre in Downtown Baton Rouge on July 30 & 31 at 7:30 p.m.

