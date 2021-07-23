SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. John Eagles

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 49 for Sportsline Summer Camp involved a trip across the Mississippi River to Plaquemine, where the Eagles of St. John have a new head coach with a familiar name in the prep ranks.

Coby Minton, son of the longtime St. Mary Parish head coach Tommy Minton at places like Patterson and Central Catholic, said he’s excited with what he’s seen from the Eagles. Many of his players have set personal bests in the weight room.

He’s got six solid seniors to build around, including big playmaker Joseph Schlatre, with juniors Maddox Bennett and Andrew Kleinpeter in the backfield mix at quarterback and running back respectively.

This coach’s son has six years of coordinator’s experience going into his first head job with a team that was 2-4 but not a district contender in a town where his dad once coached back in the day.

