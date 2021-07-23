Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern tours newly named Superdome, tickets on sale for 48th Annual Bayou Classic

The Bayou Classic has been postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bayou Classic has been postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern Vice President of External Affairs Robyn Merrick and other officials had the chance to tour the renovations for the newly named Superdome on Thursday, July 22. They look forward to return to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic.

Tickets for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic went on sale back in June the game between Southern Jaguars and the Grambling State will return to the newly named Caesars Superdome on Saturday November 27 at 4 p.m. according to Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars were dominate in the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in April by defeating the Tigers 49-7 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The win extended Southern’s winning streak to three games.

Southern will have a new coach leading the charge for the upcoming season as Jason Rollins was named the 19th head football coach in April.

Tickets will also went on sale for Battle of the Bands also have gone on sale. Click here for ticket info.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right)...
Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami
The Livingston Parish Council Office has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of employees who...
Livingston Parish closes government building due to spike in COVID cases
Deputies say surveillance video shows woman allegedly stealing truck from dealership.
Woman poses as dealership employee to steal truck, deputies say
Laura Duplechin
CRIME STOPPERS: Gonzales woman wanted for felony theft
A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested and fired in 2017, has been rehired and promoted...
BRPD officer rehired, promoted after being fired in 2017

Latest News

Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach
Arkansas at SEC Media Days
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn, Arkansas take stage on final day of SEC Media Days
Auburn Head Coach
Auburn at SEC Media Days
Kayshon Boutte of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
LSU sophomore WR Kayshon Boutte named to Biletnikoff Award watch list