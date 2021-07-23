Ronnie Johns resigns as Louisiana Senator, accepts new role as Chairman of State Gaming Control Board

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ronnie Johns says he has resigned his seat in the Louisiana Senate, where he has represented District 27 since 2012, in order to accept an appointment from Governor John Bel Edwards as the Chairman of the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of District 27 as their senator for almost 10 years,” Johns said. “I am grateful for the trust they placed in me and I want them to know this new position will allow me to continue serving them, just in a different way. The gaming industry plays a vital economic role in Southwest Louisiana and across the state. Gaming is the largest single private industry source of revenue for the state budget. This new position will give me the opportunity to work with the State Gaming Control Board, elected officials and industry representatives to ensure the integrity of gaming in Louisiana. I am humbled and appreciative for being entrusted with this responsibility.”

Johns says the State Gaming Control Board serves as the regulatory body for the state’s riverboat licenses, the land-based casino in New Orleans, four racetracks, video poker and now, sports betting.

“Sports betting was just approved by the state legislature in the session that ended in June. One of my first responsibilities as Chairman will be to promulgate all the regulations for this new gaming program in the state,” Johns said.

Johns previously served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1996 to 2008. He was elected to the State Senate in 2012 and has served continuously since then. He is a member of the Board of CHRISTUS Health Southwestern Louisiana and also the Board of the Metanoia Foundation, which is dedicated to helping adolescent victims of human trafficking.

Johns has received numerous awards during his legislative career, locally, state-wide, and nationally. In September 2016, he was recognized in Washington, D.C. by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute as an Angel in Adoption for his work on behalf of foster children and adoptive parents. He was also recognized by the United Way of Southeast Louisiana as a Legislative Champion for Public Policy for his extensive work on the tragedy of human trafficking.

“I am excited about this new opportunity to serve our state in a broader capacity,” Johns said. “I will miss working with my fellow members of the state legislature and extend my gratitude to all of them for their service and friendship.”

Johns says he will assume his new position as Chairman of the State Gaming Board immediately.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.