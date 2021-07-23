Red Rock & Blue Charity Concert Saturday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Red Rock & Blue charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities is Saturday night at The Texas Club.

Doors open at 7 p.m., all proceeds going to great nonprofit organizations like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes.

Limited VIP tickets and advanced, general admission tickets are available here now - Tickets for Red Rock & Blue | TicketWeb - The Texas Club in Baton Rouge, US

Popular local musical acts The Anteeks, Rhett Guillot, ReGeneration, Petty Betty, Konner James, Cumberland County and JT McCaffrey are all donating their time for the cause.

Red Rock and Blue recently completed their big annual slow-pitch softball tournament and donates tens of thousands of dollars each year in charitable donations to benefit Louisiana military men, women and their families.

For more information, please visit - RedRock&Blue (redrockandblue.com)

