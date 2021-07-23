OLOL asks patients with minor ailments to think twice before heading to emergency room

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, is asking the community to think twice before going to the emergency room.

According to O’Neal, OLOL is at capacity for patients with minor symptoms and the emergency room is full of people waiting to just get a bed.

“Usually, we have room for everybody, but hospital’s emergency rooms are really for critically ill patients,” said O’Neal. When we have room, it doesn’t matter if you have minor symptoms. But today, if you have minor symptoms - ear pain, tooth pain, rash without swelling, a sore throat without a fever, you just need a medication refill - you need to go to an urgent care, you need to go to primary care doctor’s office, which would be ideal.”

Officials with OLOL are asking people with minor symptoms to visit their primary care doctor’s office or they can call 225-765-5500 to get a virtual visit at any moment with a doctor at the hospital.

O’Neal stressed that the hospital is only taking critically ill patients at this time and it does not have the time to see minor complaints.

Officials at the hospital have heard some good news, as the vaccination rate in Louisiana is going up.

“We’re so glad to be hearing that vaccination rates are getting higher. They need to. We have a lot of room to go, right? It’s so important to be choosing vaccination at this point because otherwise, we’re choosing continued community turmoil, continued death in our families, and that’s just not the right choice anymore,” explained O’Neal.

She and others at OLOL are urging the community to come together and get the vaccine to help the community.

“I never thought that we would choose not to be here for our community. I’ve been through so many medical calamities. Katrina, I cut my teeth as a resident during Katrina, the flood. I’ve watched our community ban together so much that I just thought, ‘Everyone’s going to rush to get this [the vaccine].’ But, things happen during the year and a lot of false information and a lot of anger and now, we’re here. I think today we just need to talk about the truth, we need to talk about our community, we need to talk about saving lives,” added O’Neal.

