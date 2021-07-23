Ask the Expert
Heat advisory in effect today

Heat index forecast for Friday, July 23.
Heat index forecast for Friday, July 23.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer is always a balancing act in our part of the world as the scales typically either tilt toward more rainfall or more heat during any given stretch. Now that our rainy pattern is finally letting up a bit, the scales are tipping more in the direction of heat. With that, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. this evening.

Heat index values will actually be teetering on the edge of our local Heat Advisory criteria, but given a cooler-than-normal summer so far due to the rain, the National Weather Service opted to go with the advisory since this will be some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this summer.

Heat advisory as of 4 a.m. Friday, July 23.
Heat advisory as of 4 a.m. Friday, July 23.

The morning hours should generally stay dry today, with temperatures quickly climbing to near 90° by lunchtime and heat index values approaching 100°. Into the afternoon, highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, with heat index values potentially peaking near or a little above 105° in many WAFB neighborhoods. The heat should be enough to trigger a few thundershowers, but today’s rain chances are only at 30%.

Future radar for Friday, July 23.
Future radar for Friday, July 23.
Pinpoint forecast for Friday, July 23.
Pinpoint forecast for Friday, July 23.

High pressure will slowly shift westward through the weekend, but hot and humid conditions will continue as highs climb into the mid 90s and heat index values continue to peak near 105°. Rain chances will run about 40%-50% on both Saturday and Sunday, with most of the rain expected during the afternoon.

WPC precipitation forecast through Wednesday, July 28.
WPC precipitation forecast through Wednesday, July 28.
10 day forecast as of Friday, July 23.
10 day forecast as of Friday, July 23.

The extended outlook points toward a fairly typical summer pattern continuing for most of next week, with perhaps a slight uptick in rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the area just off the coast of Florida and Georgia. Development chances are listed at 30% as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook. The system does not appear as though it will pose a threat to our part of the world.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Friday, July 23.
NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Friday, July 23.

