Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland.(Tony Dejak | AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right)...
Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami
The Livingston Parish Council Office has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of employees who...
Livingston Parish closes government building due to spike in COVID cases
Deputies say surveillance video shows woman allegedly stealing truck from dealership.
Woman poses as dealership employee to steal truck, deputies say
Laura Duplechin
CRIME STOPPERS: Gonzales woman wanted for felony theft
A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested and fired in 2017, has been rehired and promoted...
BRPD officer rehired, promoted after being fired in 2017

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires
The incident is causing concern for residents that are noticing what they believe is a...
Sherrif’s deputy unit damaged by several rounds of bullets in Kentwood
The Red Rock & Blue charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities is Saturday night...
Red Rock & Blue Charity Concert Saturday Night
The floor of Olympic Stadium is lit before the start of the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer...
With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin