Auburn, Arkansas take stage on final day of SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - While the Big 12 holds an emergency meeting and Texas A&M talks about blocking Texas from joining the conference, SEC Media Days have come and gone for another year.

Two of those teams to close out the event were Auburn and Arkansas, one of which will face the LSU Tigers in its SEC home opener.

Bryan Harsin is the highly successful head coach from Boise State, who is looking to prove he can compete against the monstrous competition of the Southeastern Conference. Harsin isn’t a man short on words. His opening statement in the big room lasted more than 16 minutes.

Auburn’s quarterback situation is interesting. LSU fans certainly weren’t happy when Bo Nix was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 over Derek Stingley Jr. Then, Nix’s sophomore year was often a very rough one. Now, former LSU quarterback TJ Finley has been thrown into the Auburn QB competition as well.

