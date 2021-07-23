65-year-old man injured in arson on Cable Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 65-year-old man was injured in an arson fire that occurred in the 2600 block of Cable Street on Friday, July 23. Officials state that he suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital. He was unresponsive, but breathing when he was left the scene.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department stated that when firefighters arrived on scene they found the front porch and the front rooms of the house on fire. When they made entry into the home and they discovered the man laying near the front door.

Firefighters removed the man from the house and began treating him. The fire was contained to the front rooms of the house.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

