Woman poses as dealership employee to steal truck, deputies say

Deputies say surveillance video shows woman allegedly stealing truck from dealership.
Deputies say surveillance video shows woman allegedly stealing truck from dealership.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say a Baton Rouge woman accused of posing as a car dealership employee in order to steal a vehicle has been arrested.

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say Crystal Ann Williams, 33, of Baton Rouge, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Detectives say Williams went to a Baton Rouge car dealership Tuesday, July 20, and convinced a member of the cleaning crew that she was an employee there.

Surveillance video shows she was allowed inside the building and entered the sales manager’s office where she was able to steal several sets of keys, her arrest warrant states.

Surveillance Photo
Surveillance Photo
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo

Williams then went into the parking lot and stole a 2020 Dodge Ram truck and drove it off the lot, the warrant alleges.

She was later arrested in Breaux Bridge and booked into the St. Martin Parish jail where she is awaiting transport to East Baton Rouge parish, records show.

