Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
BRPD fires Officer Jacob Cowart of Narcotics Division
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
David MacAulay
BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay

Latest News

The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized
New name: Caesars Superdome
FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
FirstEnergy facing federal charges in Ohio bribery scheme, fined $230 million
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing