Texas A&M, Miss. St. appear at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC Kickoff is headed to the fourth quarter, as the final day of the event is Thursday, July 22, in Hoover, Ala.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who used to coach at LSU, refused to comment on a report the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners of the Big 12 have asked to join the SEC.

REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma ‘reach out’ to SEC about joining league

After finishing in the top five last season, many people feel Texas A&M is poised to make an even bigger move in 2021, which includes hosting Alabama in early October.

Texas A&M seems to be recruiting Louisiana harder and better. Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein just recently gave the Aggies a verbal commitment for the class of 2023.

Meanwhile, Mike Leach also stepped up to the microphone and didn’t disappoint. He told a story about the Tennessee Vols showing interest in him several years back.

