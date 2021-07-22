St. Francisville police investigating theft at local business
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - St. Francisville Police are currently investigating a theft at a local business.
According to authorities, the theft accord around 1:00 p.m when two suspects entered the business and went behind the counter and into the store owner’s purse, and then leaves.
$1,200.00 in cash was stolen from the purse along with several credit cards as well.
The suspects were last seen driving away in Mercedes.
The credit cards were used at Wal-Mart stores in New Roads and Mansura.
