St. Francisville police investigating theft at local business

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - St. Francisville Police are currently investigating a theft at a local business.

According to authorities, the theft accord around 1:00 p.m when two suspects entered the business and went behind the counter and into the store owner’s purse, and then leaves.

St. Francisville theft.
St. Francisville theft.(St. Francisville)

$1,200.00 in cash was stolen from the purse along with several credit cards as well.

The suspects were last seen driving away in Mercedes.

St. Francisville theft.
St. Francisville theft.(St. Francisville)

The credit cards were used at Wal-Mart stores in New Roads and Mansura.

