Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Rolling Stones added to 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and...
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform in East Rutherford, N.J. The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the coronavirus. The band announced Tuesday that it's No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, will no longer take place.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legendary rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones, have been added to the 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup, according to a festival spokesperson.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell announced that the Rolling Stones will appear on Wednesday, October 13 as part of the 2021 Festival, scheduled for October 8 – 17 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

The Rolling Stones will headline the first-ever Wednesday at Jazz Fest with the Festival’s signature stages of rock, pop, blues, R&B, gospel, traditional and contemporary jazz, zydeco, reggae, Cajun and more; food booths serving mouth-watering regional delicacies; second-line parades and so much more.

The 2021 Festival will also feature Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Revivalists and hundreds more.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at www.nojazzfest.com.

Fans that have purchased 3-day weekend passes, VIP packages, Brass Passes and official travel packages for the 2021 Festival as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 will be part of a limited presale opportunity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
BRPD fires Officer Jacob Cowart of Narcotics Division
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
David MacAulay
BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay

Latest News

CareSouth Medical & Dental school back to school event.
Get your kids ready for back-to-school at these events with free supplies, vaccinations
Back to school event hosted by CareSouth
Back to school event hosted by CareSouth
Pinpoint forecast for Thursday, July 22.
As rain chances fall, temperatures climb
CareSouth holding back to school event
CareSouth holding back to school event