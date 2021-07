BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NFL looks as if it is taking a similar approach to college football when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks in the upcoming season.

Tom Pelissero with NFL Network posted the following message on Twitter on Thursday, July 22:

The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.



Massive implications. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

More to come.

