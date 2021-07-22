As rain chances fall, temperatures climb

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finally! A much-anticipated drier weather pattern has finally begun to take shape across our area. High pressure building in from the east is putting enough of a lid on the atmosphere to result in considerably lower rain coverage than we’ve seen for much of the summer. We won’t be completely dry, but rain chances should be closer to summertime normals over the next several days.

WPC precipitation forecast through next Tuesday, July 27. (WAFB)

Today, starts out mainly dry and only isolated showers are expected through lunchtime. By this afternoon, temperatures climbing into the low 90s should allow for the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Outside of rain areas, our typical summertime heat becomes more of an issue, with not only temperatures in the 90s, but heat index values climbing into the 100°-105° range at times.

Future radar for Thursday, July 22. (WAFB)

Little change is expected into the weekend as high pressure slowly shifts westward along the northern Gulf Coast. Rain chances will range from 30% to 40%, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

10 day forecast as of Thursday, July 22. (WAFB)

By the early to mid part of next week, there are some indications that high pressure may shift far enough west to allow for a slight increase in rain coverage. But at this point, nothing major is expected in terms of widespread rainfall over the next 10 days.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 22. (WAFB)

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to highlight an area off the coasts of Georgia and Florida for possible development by the weekend. Low pressure may begin to take shape along a dissipating frontal boundary and NHC has development chances listed at 30% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook. Regardless of development or not, the system does not appear to pose much of a threat to the northern Gulf Coast.

