Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Pelicans officially name Willie Green head coach

FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA...
FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, file photo. A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach but no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were ongoing and the Pelicans have not publicly discussed coaching candidates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After waiting for Willie Green to fulfill his duties as Suns assistant coach, the Pelicans officially named him head coach on Thursday.

Green was part of a Phoenix staff under head coach Monty Williams that turned a team that missed the playoffs a year ago into the Western Conference Champions. Notably, they also helped young stars in the making like Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton turn their winning potential into actual wins.

The goal is that Green, who will become the third-youngest head coach in the NBA at 39-years old, can teach the Pelicans’ young stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to do the same.

Given his age, Green is on the opposite side of the spectrum from the Pelicans’ last two head coaches. Both Alvin Gentry and Stan Van Gundy were both north of 60-years old and well-established when they coached in New Orleans. Green, on the other hand, will be a first-time head coach, not that that is any real indication on whether or not he’ll success.

However, a younger coach, who was also recently a former NBA player from 2003-15, does bring more potential to connect with a young roster.

Green also brings championship experience to the Pelicans. He began as an assistant in Golden State and was an assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff that won NBA Titles in 2017 and 2018. Now seeing first-hand what it takes to do that with the Suns as well, the Pelicans hope Green is the right man for the job to get them into the postseason sooner than later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
BRPD fires Officer Jacob Cowart of Narcotics Division
David MacAulay
BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years
FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA...
End of coaching watch? Suns players acknowledge expected announcement of Green as next Pelicans head coach
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder...
Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2
According to ESPN, Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the front-runner on a...
Suns’ assistant coach Green reportedly front-runner for Pelicans head coach vacancy