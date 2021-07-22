Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
BRPD fires Officer Jacob Cowart of Narcotics Division
David MacAulay
BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD

Latest News

House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested and fired in 2017, has been rehired and promoted...
BRPD officer rehired, promoted after being fired in 2017
Dana Williams, 30, of Franklinton, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree...
Franklinton man found guilty of killing pregnant woman
National Football League
REPORT: NFL teams may have to forfeit games due to COVID outbreaks