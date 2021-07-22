Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

New name: Caesars Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.

The contract terms are still being finalized. Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.

The new name will be the Caesars Superdome.

The deal was approved without objection.

More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

The Mercedes-Benz name was removed earlier this week.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
BRPD fires Officer Jacob Cowart of Narcotics Division
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
David MacAulay
BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay

Latest News

Peyton, Archie, Eli, and Cooper celebrate 25 years of the MPA. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Archie Manning will be presenter for Peyton’s induction into the Pro Football HOF
Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game...
Peyton Manning looking forward to the ‘thrill’ of being inducted into the Pro Football HOF
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
Saints Onyemata will miss 6 games after testing positive for banned substance
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome