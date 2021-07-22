Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV that turned in front of him

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Wednesday, July 21.

BRPD said Wilson Sip III, 33, died in the crash that happened on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard at Auburn Drive a little before 9 p.m.

According to investigators, Sip was headed north on S. Sherwood Forest on a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle when a 2011 GMC Acadia made a left turn in front of him at Auburn Drive. Police added the motorcycle slammed into the rear passenger door of the SUV.

BRPD added Sip was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

