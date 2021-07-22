More people are getting vaccinated as COVID cases rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The number of people catching COVID-19 is on the rise again across Louisiana.

The state added several thousand new cases this week.

Those rising cases plus concerns about the delta variant are motivating more people to protect themselves with the shot.

“Most certainly, if anything it just heightens awareness and motivates myself and other people for that matter to get it even more,” Evan Gaudet said.

Gaudet is a student at the LSU law school and said he wants to get vaccinated to protect his classmates and professors.

“Certainly, the younger members, such as myself, we really have to do our part to take care of the older, more at-risk people in our community we all have to take ownership of that and do what we can to help others,” Gaudet said.

State senator Regina Barrow lost her husband to COVID-19 complications before the vaccine was available.

“It impacts everybody’s bodies differently and it affects everybody differently and you don’t want to have to go through an unnecessary death when it could have been avoided if you had only received the vaccine,” Barrow said.

She hopes that if more people catching the virus isn’t enough incentive, her incentives will be.

This Sunday, she is hosting a vaccine event from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bordelon on 6920 Plank Road.

There will be games for kids and prizes.

Anyone 12 years and older can get the vaccine.

They are available on a first-come first-served basis, and 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

