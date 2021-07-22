Ask the Expert
Metro Council approves @Highland property rezoning, expansion; defers Jones Creek development

This is the site of the @Highland property at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland...
This is the site of the @Highland property at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council discussed some proposals on Wednesday, July 21, that could bring a few new apartments to the parish.

The council approved the rezoning and expansion of the @Highland apartment complex near Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to Denise Amoroso, the complex will only include the 240-unit apartment building. The proposal originally included space for retail and restaurants.

The council, however, deferred the Jones Creek Road development that would turn a green space into a 23-unit townhome subdivision.

