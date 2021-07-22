LSU vs. McNeese State means it’s Orgeron vs. Orgeron

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ed Orgeron arrived in Hoover for SEC Media Days relaxed, maybe a little tanner than usual. Well there’s a good reason for that. O took his twin boys, Cody and Parker, to the beach for one final getaway before the season heats up.

“For the first time I got away from the office for nine days in Destin. I enjoyed it, I had fun. I surprised myself. Usually I have a seven day trip planned, I’m back in two days. With my boys, just being there ourselves. We enjoyed it, we worked out together. We just lived in there for nine days. It’s not like we were going on a wild vacation. You got to go out to eat every night. We took it on a daily basis. I think that was fun,” said Ed Orgeron.

The atmosphere, relaxing in Destin. But, come September family allegiances will be separated for three hours. Cody and his McNeese State Cowboys will take on dad and LSU September 11th in Death Valley.

“Playing Cody, Cody is a very competitive young man, and playing McNeese State, Frank Wilson is a good friend of mine. Frank is one of the best assistant coaches ever at LSU, a great recruiter. He’s family. They’re going to give us their best shot. My son is going to give me all I can get. And guess what? I’m going to give him all I can give him, and that’s just the way it’s going to be. He’s going to expect my best, and I’m going to expect his best. We’re going to compete, but we’ll shake hands and hug after the game. That’s just the way it’s going to be,” said Orgeron.

