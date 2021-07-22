Ask the Expert
LSU sophomore WR Kayshon Boutte named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Kayshon Boutte of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
Kayshon Boutte of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has recently been named to the 2021 Fred Biletnkoff Award watch list. On Monday, July 19 he was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s most outstanding FBS receiver. Josh Reed (2001) became the school’s first winner, Ja’Marr Chase won the award in 2019.

Boutte, set the SEC receiving record against Ole Miss as a true freshman, he caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three scores in LSU’s 53-48 win. Over the last three games of the season, Boutte caught 27 passes for 527 yards and four TDs. He also scored on a 33-yard reception in the upset win over No. 6 Florida.

A native of New Iberia, La., Boutte capped his rookie campaign with three straight 100-yard receiving games and went on to earn Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. He also earned Freshman All-SEC honors.

In 2020, in 10 games Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked among the league leaders in both receptions and receiving yards.

