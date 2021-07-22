Livingston Parish to close parish government offices until Aug. 2 due to COVID-19 Delta Variant

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says all parish government offices will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and will remain closed until Monday, Aug. 2.

The parish president says he feels it is necessary in response to the growing number of employees and/or employees’ family members that are testing positive for the Delta Variant.

“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” President Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”

Office phones and email will monitored in order to address any emergencies that might arise during this time. Inspections still needing to be scheduled may utilize the online permit system at mygovernmentonline.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.