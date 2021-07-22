Ask the Expert
Judge denies bond for former BRPD officer Jason Acree

Former BRPD Officer Jason Acree
Former BRPD Officer Jason Acree(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge police officer, who was fired amid an investigation into the department’s narcotics unit, has been ordered to remain in jail without bond.

The presiding judge made that rulings during a hearing Thursday, July 22.

Acree was arrested on May 27 on several charges including reckless operation and drag racing after being pulled over on I-10 in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving 92 mph in a 70 mph speed zone.

He was also accused of possessing schedule II drugs and three firearms, according to the arrest report.

Troopers said Acree appeared nervous and unable to focus. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found two prescription pill bottles of Oxycodone and Suboxone, according to the report.

He was booked into Ascension Parish jail.

On Thursday, Acree’s defense attorney filed a motion to ask a judge to release him on bond but the judge denied the request.

