I-12 West now open at Albany following earlier crash
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials say I-12 West is now open at Albany following an earlier crash on the interstate.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Officials traffic is currently backed up to the I-12/I-55 split in Hammond.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
