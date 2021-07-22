Ask the Expert
I-12 West now open at Albany following earlier crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials say I-12 West is now open at Albany following an earlier crash on the interstate.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Officials traffic is currently backed up to the I-12/I-55 split in Hammond.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

