I-12 West now open at Albany following earlier crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials say I-12 West is now open at Albany following an earlier crash on the interstate.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Officials traffic is currently backed up to the I-12/I-55 split in Hammond.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.