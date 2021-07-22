Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday on state’s fourth COVID surge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Louisiana’s fourth coronavirus surge at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

On Wednesday, July 22 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus and more than 800 patients hospitalized from COVID-19. Officials said it was the third-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began in Louisiana.

RELATED: La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

Hospitalizations had risen above 900 patients on Thursday, according to LDH. Officials also reported 2,843 new cases that day.

“We remain in the upslope of a dangerous 4th surge,” Dr. Joseph Kanter with LDH tweeted Wednesday.

Dr. Kanter said during a news conference last week the fourth surge sweeping the state and the country is being spurred by the Delta Variant of the coronavirus.

“The fourth surge is real, and the numbers are quite frightening at the moment,” Gov. Edwards said on a New Orleans radio show. “There’s no doubt that we are going in the wrong direction, and we’re going there in a hurry.”

RELATED: More people are getting vaccinated as COVID cases rise

Health officials are encouraging Louisiana residents who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

After waiting for several months, U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise (R - LA) received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Oschner Clinic in Jefferson Parish.

“It’s safe and effective,” Scalise said in an Instagram. “It was heavily tested on thousands of people before the FDA gave its approval.

LDH reported 1.69 million Louisiana residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The news conference will be available for live streaming at 3 p.m. in this story.

RELATED: Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

