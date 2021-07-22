Get your kids ready for back-to-school at these events with free supplies, vaccinations

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting three back to school events to help parents get their kids ready for school in August.

The first CareSouth back to school event took place in Baton Rouge on July 17 at BREC’s Gus Young Gym located at 4200 Gus Young Ave. in Baton Rouge, La.

The next one is happening in Donaldsonville on Friday, July 23 at CareSouth’s Donaldsonville clinic located at 904 Catalpa St. in Donaldsonville, La. The theme is “CareSouth Get Back to School Healthy!”

The back-to-school event will have immunizations and COVID vaccinations along with free school supplies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The other one will be in Plaquemine on Friday, July 23 at CareSouth’s Plaquemine clinic located at 59340 River West Drive in Plaquemine, La. They’ll have immunizations and COVID vaccinations along with free school supplies from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

CareSouth Medical and Dental is a private, non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center that provides a comprehensive range of community-based medical, dental and behavioral health services. Its mission is to provide comprehensive, affordable, high-quality health care with compassion and respect for all.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.