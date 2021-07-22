Ask the Expert
Three escape arson fire at their home, firefighters say

Baton Rouge Fire Department (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating after three people escaped arson at their home on Valley Street early Thursday, July 22.

Officials say the three residents were home asleep when they heard something against the back of the house.

They then noticed smoke and flames and evacuated the home, according to investigators.

Firefighters arrived to find the back of the house on fire and quickly extinguished the flames before they could spread any further.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

