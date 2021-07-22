EBRSO arrests man in cousin’s stabbing death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office responded to a man stabbed around 3:00 a.m on Wednesday, July 21.

The stabbing took place in the 8000 block of Ned Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found Sergio Vega-Ahumada lying in the yard suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses told detectives that the victim was stabbed by his 19-year-old cousin Alan Vega-Ontiveros.

Vega-Ontiveros was booked into parish prison for second-degree murder.

