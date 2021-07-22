Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

EBRSO arrests man in cousin’s stabbing death

Alan Vega-Ontiveros
Alan Vega-Ontiveros(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office responded to a man stabbed around 3:00 a.m on Wednesday, July 21.

The stabbing took place in the 8000 block of Ned Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found Sergio Vega-Ahumada lying in the yard suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses told detectives that the victim was stabbed by his 19-year-old cousin Alan Vega-Ontiveros.

Vega-Ontiveros was booked into parish prison for second-degree murder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills

Latest News

BRPD officer fired
BRPD officer MacAulay fired
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD
New film to shed light on opioid epidemic in Horry County
Historic $26 Billion Agreement with Opioid Distributors/Manufacturer Announced by AG Jeff Landry
BRPD's Bridge the Gap recruitment event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
BRPD officer Cowart has been fired from the force