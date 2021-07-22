Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Gonzales woman wanted for felony theft

Laura Duplechin
Laura Duplechin(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is currently looking for a woman wanted for felony theft.

Authorities are looking for 53-year-old Laura Duplechin.

If you have any information on Duplechin call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
BRPD fires Officer Jacob Cowart of Narcotics Division
David MacAulay
BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD

Latest News

A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested and fired in 2017, has been rehired and promoted...
BRPD officer rehired, promoted after being fired in 2017
Dana Williams, 30, of Franklinton, was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree...
Franklinton man found guilty of killing pregnant woman
National Football League
REPORT: NFL teams may have to forfeit games due to COVID outbreaks
Baton Rouge Police Department
21-yr-old man killed in shooting on N. Donmoor Ave.; suspect arrested