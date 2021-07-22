CRIME STOPPERS: Gonzales woman wanted for felony theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is currently looking for a woman wanted for felony theft.

Authorities are looking for 53-year-old Laura Duplechin.

If you have any information on Duplechin call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

