BTR given grant to establish direct flights to Washington D.C.

File photo of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. (Credit: Angela Major)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) will receive a $1 million grant to establish a direct flight between Baton Rouge and Washington D.C.

Rep. Garret Graves (R - LA), who is a member of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Aviation, made the announcement on Thursday, July 22.

Graves says the grant will complement funding provided by Louisiana Legislature to improve air service to and from BTR.

RELATED: BTR Airport to receive $4.2M for service road, Rep. Graves says

The federal dollars are a part of the Small Community Air Service Development Program and will be awarded to the airport from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The congressman said airport officials made the request for direct flights from BTR to Ronald Regan Washington National Airport based on passenger data.

“Over the past two years, we have secured record investment in the Baton Rouge airport to help provide better air service out of the region. Based on passenger data, Washington DC and Chicago are the two most frequent destinations out of our airport. This investment will help to establish a direct flight between Baton Rouge and Washington DC. Lord knows Washington needs our help at a moment’s notice,” Graves said.

