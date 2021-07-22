Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay

BRPD officer fired
BRPD officer fired(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced 41-year-old David MacAulay has been fired from the force.

According to a statement from police, he was fired on Sunday, June 30, for violating multiple departmental policies that occurred earlier this year while working in the uniform patrol division.

RELATED: BRPD officer arrested on domestic abuse charge

MacAulay was arrested in May on a charge of domestic abuse battery. It is not yet known if his termination with BRPD was related to that arrest.

MacAulay was a three-year veteran with BRPD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills

Latest News

This is the site of the @Highland property at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland...
Metro Council approves @Highland property rezoning, expansion; defers Jones Creek development
Alan Vega-Ontiveros
EBRSO arrests man in cousin’s stabbing death
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD
New film to shed light on opioid epidemic in Horry County
Historic $26 Billion Agreement with Opioid Distributors/Manufacturer Announced by AG Jeff Landry