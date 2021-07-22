BRPD fires Officer David MacAulay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced 41-year-old David MacAulay has been fired from the force.

According to a statement from police, he was fired on Sunday, June 30, for violating multiple departmental policies that occurred earlier this year while working in the uniform patrol division.

MacAulay was arrested in May on a charge of domestic abuse battery. It is not yet known if his termination with BRPD was related to that arrest.

MacAulay was a three-year veteran with BRPD.

