Baton Rouge General hosting clothing drive for United Cajun Navy

Source: Baton Rouge General facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General will host a clothing drive to benefit the United Cajun Navy to help the group prepare for a potentially active hurricane season.

If you have gently used clothing and shoes you are willing to donate you can drop the items off at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City and Bluebonnet campus from 11 a.m.-2 p.m Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23.

Donations should be washed and tied in garbage bags. At the Mid City campus, drop-offs will be in front of the Main Entrance, at 3600 Florida Blvd. At the Bluebonnet campus, drop-offs will be in front of Entrance 3, off Picardy Ave.

Organizers say the clothing items will be distributed as needed during post-hurricane recoveries.

“Louisianians understand what it is like to recover from major weather events, and we know the important role the United Cajun Navy plays in the recovery process,” said Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation.The United Cajun Navy has been so generous providing PPE and food, and hosting fundraisers, for our hospital last year, so we’re proud to be able to lend them a hand.”

