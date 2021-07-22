78-year-old Thibodaux man pleads guilty to sex crimes with a victim under 13 years of age

Ask the Expert
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WVUE) - A 78-year-old Thibodaux man pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age and is awaiting similar charges in another parish, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

John Charlet pled guilty today to attempted sexual battery under the age of 13 and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

John Charlet was sentenced to 12 years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served concurrently. Time is to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He is ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Charlet is awaiting sentencing in St. James Parish for similar charges.

On July 17, 2019, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of inappropriate behavior reported by four different juvenile victims who each named John Charlet as the perpetrator. The victims’ forensic interviews revealed the defendant’s attempt to participate in illegal sexual activities with the juveniles.

On July 25, 2019, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for John Charlet’s arrest.

