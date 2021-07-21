Woman found guilty of 2 counts of first degree murder in Ethel double homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the Hall murders case.

Back in April of 2014 Louisiana State Police Detectives and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office started investigating a double homicide in the town of Ethel when Edward and Connie Hall were found deceased in their home.

Eddy Earl and Connie Hall (Source: Hall family)

Related Links

State Police arrest suspect wanted in connection with 2014 double murder in Ethel

Investigators say persons of interest now wanted as suspects in double murder

Investigation into Ethel double murder continues

During the investigation, they established two suspects Armando Reyes Diaz and Dulce Maria Funez.

Funez and Reyes Diaz have been fugitives since that time, and the United States Marshals Service assumed the lead role in locating them. In December of 2015, law enforcement authorities in Germany made contact with Funez on an unrelated incident and discovered that she was wanted in the United States on the warrant. She was placed under arrest and has since been detained pending order of extradition from German authorities.

Then in June of 2016, German courts found Funez to be extraditable, and on June 24, 2016, she was transported by Deputy U.S. Marshals from Germany to Baton Rouge.

Funez was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.