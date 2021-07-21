Why more women are delaying pregnancy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Giving birth later in life is a trend experts have seen from coast to coast, including here in Louisiana.

The average age of first-time mothers in the United States jumped from 21 to 26. Baton Rouge General has also seen an increase in the age of women giving birth.

Dr. Candace Moore, an OB/GYN with Baton Rouge General, said the wait to have children could be happening because of money, career or health reasons.

“A lot of people are choosing to defer having children to a later age just so that they can be more financially secure, and they’re choosing to marry later or settle down later,” said Moore.

She said millennials are the most educated and in debt generation. Many women are now focusing on saving and paying off student loans.

Moore adding many women are waiting until they’ve advanced to a certain title or level in their career.

Lastly, there’s a concern over getting pregnant in the era of COVID-19 and other health issues.

“There’s an increased risk for miscarriage,” said Moore. “There can be an increased risk potentially for stillbirth, but the majority of those pregnancies are going to not have problems.

But with all this in mind, it’s about when you’re ready.

“How do you see your glass? Is it half full, or is it half empty,” said Moore.

