Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference following adjournment of special veto session

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 following the adjournment of a special veto session of the Louisiana Legislature.

The special session adjourned around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

Gov. Edwards is also expected to address the record number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Latest News

Dulce Maria Funez
Woman found guilty of 2 counts of first degree murder in Ethel double homicide
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of...
House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban; session ends with no overrides
“COVID cases and hospitalizations are surging among the unvaccinated as the more contagious...
La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began
Pregnancy
Why more women are delaying pregnancy