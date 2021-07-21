WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference following adjournment of special veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 following the adjournment of a special veto session of the Louisiana Legislature.

The special session adjourned around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to address the record number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

