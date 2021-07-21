Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Scalise gets COVID vaccine, calls it ‘safe and effective’

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH. (WAFB) - After waiting months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine the No. 2 Republican in House, Steve Scalise finally received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an Ochsner Clinic in Jefferson Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health posted on their Instagram page of Rep. Scalise receiving the vaccine. “It’s safe and effective,” said Scalise. “It was heavily tested on thousands of people before the FDA gave its approval.

Scalise stated that it was a good time to get that extra layer of protection because of the recent spike in cases cause by the Delta variant.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Tiger Bend Road near Old Jefferson Hwy on...
Deputies arrest teen in connection with man found shot to death in car on Tiger Bend
Opahs live in the open ocean. They can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds.
Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Multiple suspects arrested in Zachary hair salon shooting
A small group of protesters entered the chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol during the...
Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills
Two people were shot, leaving one dead in a shooting in Zachary on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
One person killed in double shooting in Zachary; victim & suspect identified

Latest News

Healing Through Movement
NAMI La. hosting free yoga class teaching people the importance of mental, physical health
U.S. Rep. Scalise receives vaccine
U.S. Rep. Scalise receives vaccine
NAMI teaching importance of mental, physical health
NAMI teaching importance of mental, physical health
BREC is reinstating its mask policy.
BREC reinstates mask policy at indoor facilities