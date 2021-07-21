Unitech Training Academy hosting free COVID-19 vaccine event July 28
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unitech Training Academy will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccine event for Louisiana residents on Wednesday, July 28.
The vaccine event, which does not require pre-registration, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campus located at 10551 Coursey Blvd.
Residents only need to bring their ID to get registered.
RELATED: ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.