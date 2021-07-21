Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Michael Warriors

St. Michael Warriors
St. Michael Warriors
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight day on Sportsline Summer Camp, the crew visited some Warriors working on football in the gym.

New head coach and alum Zach Leger has been on campus for years but he’s making a “be better, be different” push with seniors he’s known since middle school.

The roster is up to 70 players and there’s leadership from those seniors, like Nicholas Johnson, who want to start a consistent program, switching to a spread offense, and bouncing back from a 2-5 season that ended with two cancellations and a playoff loss, just a year after winning just the second district title in school history the year before.

